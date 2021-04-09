Regé-Jean Page talks about losing paper because he is black

Regé-Jean Page has commented on his social networks about the possible loss of a role in the series Krypton because of his race. Earlier this week, The Hollywood Reporter (THR) reported that, because he was black, the artist was vetoed to be Superman’s grandfather.

“Hearing about these conversations is no less painful now than it was then. The clarifications almost hurt more tbh (short for ‘to be honest’). I keep doing my thing. We keep working. We keep flying ”, published yesterday (7) on Twitter.

The THR story revealed that Page auditioned for the role, as the series team would love to have a diverse cast to tell the story of the Man of Steel. However, Geoff Johns, former DC Films co-chairman, would have rejected the actor saying that the hero could not have a black grandfather.

The executive’s representatives responded to the report saying that fans expected the character to look like a younger version of Henry Cavill, an actor who has played Superman in DC films.

In addition, Johns’ team defended itself by saying that the former Bridgerton star never reached a stage to be effectively selected for the cast and that he did not even audition for Warner.

“Geoff celebrates and supports LGTBQ characters, including Batwoman, who in 2006 was reintroduced as LGBTQ in a comic book series written by Johns,” reiterated the executive team on allegations that he also did not want homosexual characters in Krypton.

The situation came to light after Ray Fisher, the actor who played the Cyborg in the Justice League films, disclosed that Warner / DC’s indoor environments are full of abusive, unprofessional people.