Regé-Jean Page soon in James Bond?

Regé-Jean Page was a hit with his role as Duke in The Chronicle of the Bridgertons. So he would be on the list for James Bond.

After his role in The Chronicle of the Bridgertons, Regé-Jean Page could find himself in the next James Bond. It must be said that his character in the Netflix series has been talked about a lot. The handsome boy then begins to gain importance.

He is just 30 years old and has the charisma of hell. He is truly THE character we will remember from The Bridgertons. The Briton has everything a duke, he is a real eye-catcher when he plays. His role is beautiful and very well interpreted.

Suddenly, some people notice him and wonder if he could not aim a little higher. You don’t know it but Regé-Jean Page played in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. If so, we are not lying to you. The young man was an extra.

In a photo from Fleur and Bill’s wedding, he is seen alongside Emma Watson. In 2013, he joined the Drama Center in London, a theater school. He then flies across the Atlantic for a role in a historic mini-series.

THE BRIDGERTON CHRONICLE REVEALED REGÉ-JEAN PAGE

One thing leading to another Regé-Jean Page thus manages to join the cast of La Chronique des Bridgerton. A role which then allows it to shine internationally. It must be said that Netflix series are known to be real stepping stones for actors.

Thanks to the series, the actor is invited to the list of potential future James Bond. According to Konbini, his chances are high. Since January the British betting company Ladbrokes has set its odds at 5 to 1.

So we dare to hope that the beautiful kid from The Chronicle of the Bridgertons will be able to play the famous agent 007 on the screen. Will he take over from Daniel Craig? We will therefore have to wait a bit to find out. Case to be continued.