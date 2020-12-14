Refunds for Players Who Didn’t Uninstall Cyberpunk 2077

According to some users on Reddit, Sony has begun to refund players who did not remove the PlayStation 4 from Cyberpunk 2077. Players on the console side described the optimization of Cyberpunk 2077 as ‘unplayable’ bad.

Cyberpunk 2077, the most anticipated game of this year and perhaps the last years, was finally released after numerous delays. The game, which has not fallen off the agenda since the first day it was released, has received full marks from some segments, and has been hit by others, is struggling with serious optimization problems.

Although things seem a little better on the PC side, it can be said that players are not satisfied with the low FPS values, especially on the console side. This dissatisfaction of the players is also reflected in the Metacritic user scores, and the user score on the PS4 side of Cyberpunk 2077 is only 2.7 out of 10; Similarly, on the Xbox side, we see a very low score of 3.5.

Sony allegedly started a refund for Cyberpunk 2077:

The low scores of the game on the console show us how serious the optimization problems are. So much so that many PlayStation 4 players now describe Cyberpunk 2077 as ‘unplayable’ and ask Sony for a refund. Although Sony does not normally have a refund policy for PlayStation Store, it is known that in some exceptional cases, players will compensate.

It seems that Cyberpunk 2077 was also considered an exceptional case by Sony, as some users on Reddit say they received a refund after contacting PlayStation Support. The post also alleged Sony filed a complaint to CDPR about the issues, but there is no official document on this issue.

On the other hand, it is stated that the refund does not cover all users for now and the requests of some players have been rejected. If there are new developments on the subject, we will continue to inform you. Stay tuned to be informed about developments.



