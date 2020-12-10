Reference Design RX 6800 and RX 6900 Cards End of Production

AMD’s reference design with three fans will be produced for a limited time and will likely end in early 2021.Technology publication Cowocotland has released information that AMD’s RX 6800 and RX 6900 reference design graphics cards are retired. This means that the red team will stop production and rely on third party partners to meet market needs.

In summary, the cards introduced by AMD will not be available in the market after a while. Special cards produced by partners such as ASUS, MSI and Gigabyte, to which the red team provides GPU and VRAM, will continue to take their place on the shelves.

VideoCardz, which receives occasional leaks from industry sources, says they can confirm parts of the information. If you remember, Radeon Corporate Vice President Scott Herkelman recently said that the RX 6800 series will be produced in limited numbers.

Finally, we hear that only 35-40 RX 6900 XT graphics cards reach various retailers around the world. Therefore, production is very limited and will soon be completely stopped. It seems that production of reference designs will also cease altogether in early 2021.



