Reese Witherspoon’s son Deacon Phillippe will make his acting debut in Mindy Kaling’s I’ve Never Been.

Deacon Philip as Parker in the movie “I’ve Never Been.” Lara Solanki/Netflix

It’s in his blood. Decon Phillippe will debut on Netflix in August, following in the footsteps of Mom Reese Witherspoon and Dad Ryan Phillippe.

The children of celebrities follow in the acting footsteps of their parents

18-year-old Deacon will play a role in the third season of “I’ve never Been.” The series about high school students was created by Mindy Kaling, one of Witherspoon’s friends. The 43-year-old Kaling had Deacon’s guest mom on “The Mindy Project” before they starred in 2018’s “Breaking Time.” Kaling also has a recurring role on The Morning Show and is writing the script for Legally Blonde 3.

The actor in the second generation will play Parker, but little is known about the character. Photos posted by Netflix in late July show him wearing a tai-dai print hoodie and sharing a screen with Addison (Terry Hu), Nirdesh (Anirudh Pisharodi) and Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) in the eighth episode of the third season.

Terry Hu as Addison, Deacon Phillip as Parker, Anirudh Pisharodi as Nirdesh and Maitreya Ramakrishnan as Devi in the film I’ve Never Been. Lara Solanki/Netflix

Deacon has previously shown an interest in the music side of the entertainment industry. He released two singles under the pseudonym Deacon. As a rule, the California native sings others on his tracks, including Nina Nesbitt and Lauren Gray, but he announced that he will soon demonstrate his bagpipes.

“Yeah, uh… I’M SINGING IN MY NEXT PROJECT,” he signed an Instagram post on June 3.

Paltrow! Levis! Kardashian! See photos of famous celebrity families

While Deacon seems attracted to the industry, his sister Ava Phillippe isn’t sure Hollywood is where she’s meant to be. Although the 22-year-old debuted as a model for Pat McGrath’s Bridgerton makeup collection in 2021, she didn’t definitively choose life in front of the camera.

“I’m not sure where I’m going yet,” she explained to E! News in December 2021. “This is what I’m trying to figure out at this stage of my life, what suits me and what will be best for others in this context, and what I can be most influential with.”

While Ava is ready to try herself as an actress, 46-year-old Witherspoon does not consider it likely.

“She’s not an actress,” the Big Little Lies graduate told Fox 5 in New York in September 2021. “She’s so happy with her life, and I’m just incredibly proud of her and the incredible, compassionate young woman she’s become.”

Courtesy of Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

The Oscar winner has received a lot of praise from Kaling for her parenting skills.

Reese Witherspoon’s Most Interesting Quotes about Children Ava, Deacon, Tennessee

“What’s special about Reese’s journey is that she was a mom when she was at the peak of her career, from 22 to 24 years old, and it didn’t slow her down at all,” Kaling, who is raising her two children. as a single mother, Access said in January 2021. “She was able to raise two children and be a young mother. Then she experienced it again in her 30s with a third. So she’s really seen it at every stage and her kids are so close to her. Therefore, I really turn to her for advice on parenting.”

Witherspoon, who split from Ryan in 2006 after seven years of marriage, also shares son Tennessee, 9, with husband Jim Toth, whom she married in 2011. Meanwhile, Ryan has a daughter Kai, 9, with Alexis Knapp.