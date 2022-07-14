Reese Witherspoon asks the unflattering, where cancers sing, the question: what are cancers?

This weekend, “Where the Crayfish Sing” is being released in theaters, another adaptation of the book for the film by Reese Witherspoon’s super-successful production company “Hello Sunshine”. At the premiere of the film this week, Witherspoon asked a really hard-hitting question that many of us probably secretly wondered about, but just accepted as something we definitely know… what the hell is cancer?

Depending on where you grew up, you either know exactly what cancers are, or you’re nervously Googling that word right now. During the premiere of “Where the Crayfish Sing” Reese Witherspoon asked what kind of animal is in the title of the book, and no, not everyone knew the answer. Wow, I’m glad it wasn’t just me.

Do the actors know what Crawdad is?:

Crayfish, which are also called crayfish, crayfish and rivers, are aquatic animals that look like small lobsters and live in rivers and streams. According to Columbia Journalism Review, technically they are crustaceans, relatives of lobsters, shrimp and crabs.

None of the respondents at the premiere gave a specific answer, but they were right in the sense that these are shellfish and seafood. Of course, my favorite answer is the one where one person at the premiere first thought it was a bird because “it sings.” I won’t lie to you, at first I imagined crayfish like this. But hey, this girl is from Southern California, and Crawdaddies are most likely to be found in the Pacific Northwest or the continental watersheds of America that flow through states in the Midwest and east coast, including North Carolina, where crayfish live. The singing is tuned.

What does singing Crawdad mean?

Now that we all have elementary education, what’s wrong with the title of the movie and the Delia Owens novel it’s based on? The name is a saying in the movie that is spoken by the people of North Carolina. This is the moment in the book itself (in chapter 17):

— Well, we’d better hide where the crayfish are singing. I feel sorry for the foster parents who take you in. Tate’s face smiled. “What do you mean, where the crayfish sing? Kiya remembered how Ma always encouraged her to explore the swamps: “Go as far as possible —to where the crayfish sing.” like creatures…”

You can read CinemaBlend’s review of the film “Where the Crayfish Sing” and find out what other reviews say about the film before its release this Friday, July 15. In addition, you can listen to Taylor Swift’s original song for the movie “Carolina” on Spotify right now. .