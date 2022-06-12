Reed Richards’ True multiverse Enemy Already Exists in the MCU

Although the Fantastic Four have not yet been seen in the mainstream reality of the MCU, Reed Richards’ biggest threat is already waiting for him. But instead of his famous nemesis Dr. Doom, the time traveler Kang the Conqueror, or the shape-shifting Skrulls, Reeds’ most destructive threat is the Celestials.

In many ways, Reed Richards of Earth-616 is an anomaly compared to his multiverse variants. When Reed meets his colleagues in Fantastic Four #570, written by Jonathan Hickman with illustrations by Dale Eaglesham and Paul Mounts, he realizes that he is the only version of himself who grew up with his father. Due to the absence of a father, it is easier for other reeds to give up their lives in their worlds and come together to form a Council of Reeds. However, Nathaniel Richards instilled in Reed from Earth-616 such a sense of family that he rejects the Council and refuses to join it. Shortly after Reed first encounters the Council of Reeds, their fortress is breached by the Celestials.

Wanting the technology of the Council Bridge to subjugate other realities, the Insane Celestials of Earth-4280 attack their base in Fantastic Four No. 572 — Hickman, Eaglesham and Mount — and destroy the Council, killing the most powerful and perfect versions of Reed from around the world. the multiverse, including those who command the Gloves of Infinity. While the main Reed can escape, the carnage is significant, and later the Celestials return in an attempt to conquer Earth-616. What’s fascinating about this battle is that it undoubtedly makes Reed’s Celestials real multi-sided enemies of Reed, killing a huge number of his variants, especially those who are the most powerful. Throughout the multiverse, Reed Richards is likely to be killed by a Celestial, especially the closer he gets to achieving his goals. On the contrary, while Dr. Doom is the main enemy of the mainstream Reed, the Reed Council shows that he is not a big problem in the wider multiverse.

Before the attack of the Celestials, Reed learns about the fate of Dr. Doom’s options at the hands of the Council. Realizing the threat posed by Dr. Doom, the Reeds deal with them on an ongoing basis after joining the Council, attaching collars to them that destroy higher brain functions, effectively lobotomizing them. On a multiverse scale, Reed Richards defeats Dr. Doom on an industrial scale. While he is a threat in the small picture of Reeds’ daily life, on the multiverse scale, the Celestials are a real danger, hungry for Reeds’ technology to jump into dimensions.

Multiverse patterns tend to clarify who heroes and villains really are at their core, and on this scale Reed is much more likely to fall victim to the Celestials than any terrestrial or even alien enemy. From the point of view of the multiverse as a whole, they can even be called his natural predators.

Whether the films will follow this comic logic remains to be seen (technically any Reed movie should grow up without Nathaniel and thus be more like the Council than Mr. Fantastic from the comics), but it’s a sign of Reed’s attitude to the whole reality that his main threat is so strong in nature. Few people even come to the attention of the Celestials, let alone that they pursue them to such a destructive extent. Doctor Doom may consider himself Reed Richards’ nemesis, but when the leader of the Fantastic Four is killed in many Marvel realities, it is much more likely that Celestial will defeat him.