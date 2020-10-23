Reebok unveils ‘Ghostbusters’ sneakers for Halloween

Halloween is coming and the tennis brand Rebook decided to celebrate the date by launching products based on Ghostbusters movies. The company presented two models inspired by the Ghostbusters, with emphasis on the version inspired by the Ecto-1 vehicle.

Called Ghost Smashers, the footwear that mimics the Ghostbusters’ vehicle features a blank design, Velcro loop and a proton tank on the back. The accessory is detachable and also has colored hoses to enhance the look.

The sneaker with a “vintage” design will be sold abroad for $ 150. The product will be available for purchase on October 31, Halloween.

In addition to the exotic sneakers inspired by the Ghostbusters’ car, Rebook also unveiled a more traditional model inspired by the franchise. Called the Ghostbusters Classic Leather Shoes, the shoe brings a less flashy look, but that brings references to the Ghostbusters.

In addition to carrying the iconic “forbidden ghosts” sign on the tongue, Rebook’s sneakers feature a look that is inspired by the Ghostbusters’ uniform. The product also has a more affordable price: $ 100.

Delayed movie

The sneaker announcement comes shortly after news that may displease fans of the franchise. The next Ghostbusters movie, called Ghostbusters: Afterlife, has been postponed yet again.

Sony’s feature film was scheduled to be released in July this year, however, the studio ended up postponing its debut to March next year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the company has moved the film’s arrival to June 10, 2021.

While the wait for the debut has gotten longer, the new launch window is special for the franchise. The original Ghostbusters movie also hit US theaters this same weekend in June, when it premiered in 1984.



