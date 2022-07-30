Late Friday night, the Seattle Mariners made a move that shocked the Major League baseball world.

Although the team has made some mediocre moves over the past few years, they have shown that they are going all-in for the playoffs in 2022. First-class pitcher Luis Castillo.

The 29-year-old ace is in the midst of another stellar season and just last week took part in the All-Star Match.

Reds fans are sad to see their star pitcher leave, but Mariners fans are happy.

“This is such a sharp departure from the mediocre moves they made when flirting with disagreements in the past. This is what you do when you are fully in the game. Let’s go,” said one of the fans.

“It should be quite an interesting comeback. The sailors have done a hell of a job developing high—class talents that can be used in trade or at depth,” said another fan. “Shows the importance of player development beyond the most promising — you need more than a heavy farm system to survive in exchange + promotion.”

The Mariners currently rank second in the American League. Seattle is two games ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays, who are third in the Wild Card, and two games ahead of the Cleveland Guardians.