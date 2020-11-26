Redmi’s new smartwatch introduced: Here are the features

Redmi Watch, which we transferred to you a few days ago, has been officially introduced. The smart watch came with the expected features. On the design side, it is possible to say that the smart watch, which is similar to the Apple Watch but preferred a slightly more angular square, is similar to the Apple Watch in terms of interface.

Redmi Watch comes with stylish design and adequate features

Introduced with the Redmi Note 9 family, Redmi Watch is one of the last members to join smart watch models. You know, there was a tendency towards wearable devices, especially during the quarantine period. As people gave more importance to healthy life in this period, the demand for smart watches and wristbands increased. During this period, Redmi Watch also creates an alternative for users.

The screen of the smart watch is 323 ppi and 1.4 inches. The watch, which can measure the heart rate, is also waterproof. In addition, there is a physical button on the watch. The smart watch, which can also track activation, is currently offered to users with two different body colors. The watch, which offers an interface option for more than 120 clock screens, has gained a customizable feature at this point.

Redmi Watch has a 230 mAh battery and on the connection side, the smart watch welcomes us with Bluetooth 5.0 support. This watch can be used on both Android and iOS devices.

The smart watch can last 7 days with fully active use on a single charge. If the watch is used in standby mode, this time almost doubles and it can handle 12 days on a single charge. Redmi Watch has a very competitive price of $ 41.

Redmi Watch, like the Mi Watch, runs on modified Android Wear OS. And it is priced Rs 3,000 (converted from Yuan) in China. pic.twitter.com/NHsnhpA4Fk — Abdul Q. (@AndroidSaint) November 26, 2020



