Redmi’s First Smartwatch Has Achieved Certification

The first smart watch to be launched by Redmi, the sub-brand of Chinese technology giant Xiaomi, appeared on the certification site today. Although information about the device is not shared on the site, the possibility of Redmi to have two different smartwatch models has increased.

As far as we know, Chinese technology giant Xiaomi does not currently work on any smartwatch that will be released under the name Xiaomi. But we cannot say that the same is true for the company’s sub-brand Redmi. Because the watch, which will be Redmi’s first smart watch, managed to get a network access certificate today.

The smart watch, which came out with the model number REDMIWT01, bore a similar model number to a smart watch that appeared before. The product name of that smart watch with the model number REDMIWT02 was Mi Watch Lite. Therefore, we can say that the smart watch with model number REDMIWT01 may not be the Lite model, but the main model.

Redmi’s first smart watch appeared:

Redmi’s first smart watch will benefit from Bluetooth technology like every smart watch. Redmi will use a special version of MIUI developed for smart watches for its first smartwatch. The device will support the eSIM virtual card service and of course applications can be installed on the smart clock.

Unfortunately, the information we know and hear about Redmi’s first smart watch is limited to this. However, there is a strong claim about when the device could be introduced. Redmi will allegedly introduce its new smartphone Redmi Note 10 5G in October. Here, during this promotion, Redmi’s first smart watch will come out surprisingly.

According to some users on the internet, the smartwatch is far from being Redmi’s first smartwatch. According to these users, the smart watch, which we saw above, will be released as Xiaomi Watch under the name Xiaomi, not under the Redmi name. Although this claim is quite weak, we cannot call the claim completely false since nothing is certain at the moment. We will definitely have new information about the new smart watch in the coming weeks.



