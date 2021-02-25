RedmiBook Pro series introduced: Here are the features

Chinese technology giant Xiaomi wants to stand out not only with its smartphones but also with its ecosystem products. In this context, the features and price of the RedmiBook Pro series, which it has just introduced, have been announced.

The RedmiBook Pro series comes in 14 and 15 inch options, as well as three different color options for each inch. The devices are powered by Intel’s 11th generation Tiger Lake processors.

Xiaomi introduced the RedmiBook Pro series business-oriented computers

RedmiBook Pro welcomes us with a metal body with a 14-inch aluminum alloy. The device weighs 1.46 kilograms and has dimensions of 315.6 × 220.4 × 17.25 mm. It also comes with a 2.5K screen and 16:10 aspect ratio. The device, which offers a maximum brightness of 300 nits, makes its debut with a screen resolution of 2560 × 1440.

When we switch to internal hardware, Intel is on sale with 11th generation Core i5 and Core i7 CPU options. These processors are accompanied by Intel Xe integrated graphics or Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPU. On the memory side, it hosts 16GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM and 512GB SSD.

It includes Wi-Fi 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6), Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C Thunderbolt-4 port, USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack and HDMI outputs for connectivity. Other features include 65W USB-C charging adapter, 4W speaker, fingerprint sensor, backlit keyboard, Windows 10 Home edition preinstalled with XiaoAI.

RedmiBook Pro 15-inch specifications

Unlike the 14-inch model, the 15-inch model has a 3.2K screen and a resolution of 3200 × 2000 pixels; It welcomes us with its 90Hz screen refresh rate. Also, like 14 inches, this model comes with a metal body with aluminum alloy. The device, weighing 1.79 kg, makes its appearance with dimensions of 350.1 × 242.3 × 17.9 mm.

RedmiBook Pro 15-inch internal hardware includes Intel 11th generation Tiger Lake Core i5 and Core i7 processors. Like its sibling, this device is accompanied by integrated Intel Xe graphics or Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPU. In the ram and storage section, there are 16GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM and 512GB PCIe SSD.

The fact that it has a higher capacity battery and comes with a 100W USB-C charging adapter is an important difference that distinguishes the 15-inch model from the 14-inch model. For connectivity, Wi-Fi 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6), Bluetooth 5.1, 1xUSB-C Thunderbolt-4 port, USB-C and HDMI ports welcome us.

RedmiBook Pro 15 inch2 with 4W speaker with DTS Audio; fingerprint sensor, backlit keyboard; There is Windows 10 Home edition preinstalled with XiaoAI and MIUI +.

RedmiBook Pro 14 inch price

– Core-i5, Intel-Xe Graphics- (16GB + 512GB) – $ 697

– Core-i5, Nvidia MX450 GPU- (16GB + 512GB) – $ 821

– Core-i7, Nvidia MX450 GPU- (16GB + 512GB) – $ 929

RedmiBook Pro 15 inch price

– Core-i5, Intel-Xe Graphics- (16GB + 512GB) – $ 774

– Core-i5, Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPU- (16GB + 512GB) – $ 852

– Core-i7, Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPU- (16GB + 512GB) – $ 976

How did you find the RedmiBook Pro series? Don’t forget to share it with us in the comments.