RedmiBook Pro Ryzen Edition is Released With AMD Processor

RedmiBook Pro Ryzen Edition; Redmi, Xiaomi’s sub-brand, presented a series of new products during an event held on Wednesday (26). Among the launches is the line of RedmiBook Pro Ryzen Edition notebooks.

The new models that reach the Chinese market stand out for using AMD processors. In addition, they have 16 GB of RAM, 512 GB SSDs, biometric sensor and integrated Radeon video card.

Although they feature design and other similar features, the new RedmiBooks Pro differ in screen size, processor and battery.

The 14-inch version features a screen with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 (60 Hz refresh rate) and offers the options of a Ryzen 5 5500U or Ryzen 7 5700U CPU. In addition, it delivers a 56 Wh battery.

Meanwhile, the 15.6-inch model uses a 3,200 x 2,000 resolution display (90 Hz refresh rate) and brings the options of Ryzen 5 5600H or Ryzen 7 5800H processors. Finally, it features a 70 Wh battery.

The 14-inch machines in the RedmiBook Pro Ryzen Edition are selling for 4,299 yuan (R $ 3,575 in direct conversion). Meanwhile, 15-inch notebooks start at 4,799 yuan (R $ 3,990).

Launch of Redmi Airdots 3 Pro

In addition to the RedmiBook Pro Ryzen, the Chinese brand launched the TWE Redmi Airdots 3 Pro headphones. With noise cancellation up to 35 decibels and improved design, the device is being sold at a promotional price of 299 yuan (R $ 249).

There is no information on the availability of Redmi Airdots 3 Pro and RedmiBook Pro Ryzen Edition outside of China. However, it is expected that the products will be launched in other markets later this year.