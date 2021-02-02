RedmiBook Pro gets teaser confirming backlit keyboard

In addition to the new line of smartphones Redmi K40, Redmi is also preparing for the launch of a new RedmiBook. Identified as RedmiBook Pro, the Chinese manufacturer’s next laptop promises to be its most powerful model, and should position itself between ultrabooks and gaming laptops thanks to the robust configuration with which it will be equipped.

Still without a set release date, RedmiBook Pro received today another teaser through the social network Weibo. The new post confirms that the device will feature a full-size keyboard, containing the numeric keys on the right, in addition to full backlight. There are no details on customization, but there is likely to be at least intensity control.

It has also been confirmed that the RedmiBook Pro should hit the market with the new 11th generation Intel Tiger Lake H35 processor line. Containing three models, all equipped with 4 cores and 8 threads, the Tiger Lake H35 is aimed at ultra-thin gaming laptops, bringing the benefits of Intel’s new architecture to more robust notebooks.

Other highlights also include screen options with 2K resolution, the return of webcams to the line, optional GPU dedicated Nvidia GeForce MX450, SSD NVMe storage and a series of premium functions that include USB-C with Power Delivery and biometrics via fingerprints. More news should be released in the coming weeks.