Redmi prepares gamer cell phone to fight against ROG Phone 5

Redmi: The manufacturer Redmi, which is an independent sub-brand from Xiaomi, should soon launch a gamer smartphone that will focus on the combination of high performance and low price for the category. The information was published by the Chinese portal Sina and translated by Android Central.

According to the report, the idea of ​​Redmi is to compete directly against the recently launched ROG Phone 5, from ASUS, in addition to more popular models in the eastern market, such as the Nubia RedMagic 6 Pro.

The device should feature a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G chipset and 5,000 mAh battery with 67 W fast recharge, in addition to an AMOLED screen manufactured by Samsung with a 144 Hz refresh rate. Physical buttons on the sides that facilitate the model’s horizontal play are also expected.

When?

The announcement of the device, which has not yet had a name leaked or suggested in speculation, is expected to take place by the end of April 2021. For the launch, confirmation of a partnership between the manufacturer and the successful Call of Duty Mobile is still expected.