Redmi Note: Line Can Support 100W Fast Charge

Redmi Note: Chinese giant Xiaomi continues to invest heavily in rapid recharge technology for mobile phones. As the Chinese leaker Digital Chat Site, the manufacturer is studying adding load support of 100W to the next releases of the Redmi Note line.

An example of the size of this leap is the Redmi Note 10 Pro. Launched last month, the model is one of the brand’s first smartphones to support 67W rapid recharge and a 5000 mAh battery with liquid-cooling technology.

In recent years, Xiaomi has been doing an excellent job in the evolution of fast recharge technologies. For example, the manufacturer has projects involving up to 120W for wired loads and 50W for wireless loads.

Among the brand’s smartphones, the Black Shark 4 Pro is the model with the highest loading speed. With 120W support, the gamer cell phone battery takes only 16 minutes to reach full charge.

In addition, a recent Xiaomi announcement indicates that the Mi 11 Pro can use 200W wired charging and 120W wireless charging. Thus, users will be able to recharge the devices in an extremely short time.

According to the information, the 200W recharge is capable of completely filling a 4000 mAh battery in 8 minutes. As well, the 120W wireless option reaches 100% charge in 15 minutes.

Limited power for wireless chargers

However, Xiaomi may have issues regarding wireless charging technology. A recent document revealed that China’s Ministry of Industry and Technology plans to limit the capacity of wireless chargers to 50W.

Clearly, the brand’s 120W models far exceed the limits proposed by the Chinese body. Furthermore, studies highlight that this level of power can pose a risk to the safety of other sectors, such as aviation.