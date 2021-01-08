Redmi Note 9T introduced: MediaTek Dimensity 8000

Redmi Note 9T, Xiaomi’s anticipated affordable mid-segment 5G phone, was introduced with the Redmi 9T at an online event. Supported by MediaTek’s 5G-supported Dimensity 8000 on-chip system, the Redmi Note 9T runs up to 100 percent faster than the previous generation models.

According to Xiaomi, the Redmi Note 9T provides a high power efficiency with its 7nm-based and eight-core processor as well as its integrated modem. It is also considered as a first in the Redmi Note series, as it offers the opportunity to use 5G connectivity on two SIM cards simultaneously. 4 × 4 MIMO technology and split antenna structure also enable this phone to offer faster and more stable connections even under heavy network conditions.

RenNote 9T, which stands out with a 48MP triple rear camera, which also has a 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP macro lens on the back, makes even novice users feel like professional photographers according to Xiaomi. Xiaomi states that with its large 1/2-inch sensor and flagship phone-level ISP architecture, enhanced image quality, creative tools such as Night, Pro + RAW, HDR and Portrait mode, it will enable users to capture the perfect shot regardless of the conditions.

Redmi Note 9T also impresses with its screen and design

Redmi Note 9T has 6.53 inch FHD + DotDisplay display. A stylish appearance is provided with the unibody 3D curved back. The textured polycarbonate backing used on the back provides better grip and resistance to fingerprints. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 glass covering the front also provides protection against costly damage from accidental drops and falls. Widevine L1 and TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certified screen will allow you to watch HD content for hours without eye strain. With the fingerprint sensor placed on the side, the screen can be unlocked without any problems.

Promising high efficiency to users with its 5000 mAh (typical) battery and advanced, highly efficient processor technology, this Android phone will eliminate battery worry. Xiaomi states that this phone provides an excellent mix of performance and power efficiency for the 5G era. The Redmi Note 9T offers 18W fast charging support and comes with a 22.5W charger in the box. Better still, the high-charge cycle battery technology means users can enjoy almost three years of usage without significant battery capacity drop.

Redmi Note 9T is available in two different color options, Nightfall Black (black) and Daybreak Purple (purple). Two different types of the phone will be available for sale; 4GB of RAM and 64GB with 4GB of RAM and 128GB. Both will be available for purchase abroad starting January 11 at early order prices of 199 euros and 249 euros, respectively, from Xiaomi’s official sales channels.