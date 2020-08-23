Redmi Note 9S receives security package in August

The premium intermediary cell phone Redmi Note 9S (review here) begins to receive the update that provides the security package for the month of August. This update is being carried out for users who have the MIUI 11 interface in the stable global version.

The device announced in mid-March aims to deliver high performance to the public within the category of intermediaries in conjunction with four cameras to provide good photographic quality in different situations.

With the arrival of firmware 11.0.11.0.QJWMIXM via OTA for the smartphone, users will not have access to any news, only the corrections detected by Google on Android 10, which is the present on the basis of the device marketed by the Xiaomi subsidiary.

There are still no reports on the arrival of the update for the Brazilian public, but it is important to keep an eye on the notification bar. If you want to check if the update is already available, just go to Settings> About phone> System update.

Technical specifications

Redmi Note 9S

76.68 x 165.75 x 8.8 mm

6.67 polegadas – 2400×1080 px

6.67 inch IPS LCD screen with FHD + resolution

Hole notch display and Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Snapdragon 720G processor

Adreno 618 GPU

4 GB or 6 GB of RAM

64 GB or 128 GB of internal storage

Expandable memory via MicroSD card

16 MP front camera

Four rear cameras:

48 MP main sensor

8 MP secondary sensor (119º ultra-wide)

5 MP Sensor (Macro)

2 MP (depth) sensor

5,020 mAh battery with 18 W fast charge

Android 10 running under the MIUI 11 interface



