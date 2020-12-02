Redmi Note 9 sales were astonishing!

Redmi, the brand under the umbrella of Xiaomi; On November 26, Redmi announced the Note 9 Pro 5G, Note 9 Pro and Note 9 4G models. Striking devices based on the middle segment went on sale in China and the result made the brand smile. Redmi Note 9 sales surpassed the 300,000 threshold within a few hours.

Redmi Note 9 makes the company’s face smile with its sales figures! Celebration sharing came from the company

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, Note 9 5G and Note 9 4G features, which were introduced in the past days, attracted attention with its price. This situation found its concrete counterpart. We can say that the demand for consumer devices in China has exceeded expectations.

Redmi Note 9 sales exceeded the 300,000 bar. Moreover, we should emphasize that the phones exceed this number until 12:00 local time in China. After this statistic, which made the brand smile, Redmi shared the celebration image on social media. You can see this share below.

On the other hand, let’s remember the prices of the phones. Note 9 Pro 5G with a Snapdragon 750G processor is priced at 200 euros; Note 9 5G with Dimensity 800U processor has a price tag of 170 euro, while the Note 9 4G, powered by the Snapdragon 622 processor, has a price tag of 130 euro. We can say that the prices of the new devices of the series are extremely competitive.



