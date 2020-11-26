Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G introduced! Here are the features

By
Daniel Kucher
-
0

Competition is increasing in the mid-segment smartphone market. Xioami, who made some changes in the price policy, introduced the new model of its sub-brand Redmi. Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, which attracts attention with its features and price, was introduced.

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G introduced! Here are the features

The Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G model introduced today is powered by the Snapdragon 750G 5G processor produced with 8nm technology. Snapdragon 750G, produced for mid-segment devices, has 2 2.2 GHz Kryo 570 and 6 1.8 GHz Kryo 570 cores. The model, which comes up with the Adreno 619 graphical interface, has enough power in terms of game performance.

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G tanıtıldı. İşte özellikleri ve fiyatı

The model, which will be sold with 128GB / 6GB RAM, 128GB / 8GB RAM and 256GB / 8GB RAM options, comes with microSDXC support. The model, which has a 6.67 inch IPS LCD screen, stands out with its HDR10 and 120Hz support.

The model with 108 Megapixel f / 1.8 main camera, 8 Megapixel f / 2.2 ultra-wide, 2 Megapixel f / 2.4 macro lens and 2 Megapixel f / 2.4 depth sensor has a 16 Megapixel selfie camera.

The model, which offers a long battery life thanks to a 4,820 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, comes with Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac.

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G price

It is not yet known when the 128GB / 6GB RAM version is $ 244, the 128GB / 8GB RAM version is $ 274 and the last 256GB / 8GB RAM version is $ 305.

See Also
Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G: box showing atypical color look

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here