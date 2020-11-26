Competition is increasing in the mid-segment smartphone market. Xioami, who made some changes in the price policy, introduced the new model of its sub-brand Redmi. Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, which attracts attention with its features and price, was introduced.

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G introduced! Here are the features

The Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G model introduced today is powered by the Snapdragon 750G 5G processor produced with 8nm technology. Snapdragon 750G, produced for mid-segment devices, has 2 2.2 GHz Kryo 570 and 6 1.8 GHz Kryo 570 cores. The model, which comes up with the Adreno 619 graphical interface, has enough power in terms of game performance.

The model, which will be sold with 128GB / 6GB RAM, 128GB / 8GB RAM and 256GB / 8GB RAM options, comes with microSDXC support. The model, which has a 6.67 inch IPS LCD screen, stands out with its HDR10 and 120Hz support.

The model with 108 Megapixel f / 1.8 main camera, 8 Megapixel f / 2.2 ultra-wide, 2 Megapixel f / 2.4 macro lens and 2 Megapixel f / 2.4 depth sensor has a 16 Megapixel selfie camera.

The model, which offers a long battery life thanks to a 4,820 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, comes with Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac.

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G price

It is not yet known when the 128GB / 6GB RAM version is $ 244, the 128GB / 8GB RAM version is $ 274 and the last 256GB / 8GB RAM version is $ 305.



