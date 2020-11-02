Redmi Note 9 future claim with 108 Megapixel camera

While many users were waiting for the Xioami Redmi Note 10, the famous tipster Digital Chat Station announced that 3 different Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 models will be introduced soon.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 with 108 Megapixel camera may come

Many users were eagerly waiting for the Redmi Note 10 family, which is expected to be introduced this year. However, the Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station claimed the new model would be the Redmi Note 9. Among the claims, there are also 3 different model future.

For the model, which will have a 108 Megapixel camera, it is said that the 1 / 1.52 inch Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor will be used. It is known that telephoto and macro lenses will also take place as a result of previous claims about the model.

It is alleged that the Redmi Note 9 family will be introduced this month. He predicts that the model, which is expected to be introduced, will come with a Snapdragon 750G processor. If the leaks are correct, the new model will be the first Snapdragon 750G to be sold in China.

It was stated that two of the leaked models received 3C certification. It is said that the Pro version of the certified models will come with 33W fast charging support.

Although no official statement has been made by the company yet, it is estimated that the Redmi Note 10 family will be introduced next year. Also, some analysts think the company will not release the Redmi Note 10 series.



