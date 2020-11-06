Redmi Note 9 5G and High Edition leaked!

Redmi, one of the sub-brands of Xiaomi, has now appeared in TENAA with its new 5G smartphone Redmi Note 9 5G and High Edition. It was also understood that the codes M2007J17C and M2007J22C, where the first information emerged with 3C certification, belonged to these new smartphones. Here are the features of Redmi Note 9 5G and High Edition according to the TENAA listing:

Redmi Note 9 5G and High Edition features

In the 3C certification that emerged last month, it turned out that the device with the code M2007J17C was the Note 9 5G High Edition with 33 W fast charging support. Accordingly, the Redmi Note 9 5G, code named M2007J22C, will have 22.5 W fast charging support.

On the processor side, MediaTek’s new 5G processor Dimensity 800U appears in both models. This processor has eight cores powered by two 2.4GHz ARM Cortex-A76 and six ARM Cortex-A55 cores that reach 2.0GHz. The processor is produced with TSMC’s 7nm processor architecture. The processor, which is expected to power price-performance smartphone models, has already begun to appear in the leaked mid-range model.

Note 9 5G High Edition comes with a screen measuring 165.4 x 76.8 x 9 mm and 6.67 inches. At the moment, it has not been revealed what feature the screen has. Redmi 9 5G High Edition appears on the TENAA list with a battery of 4720 mAh. The battery power in the list represents the basic mAh value of the battery. This is the real power of the battery as 4820 mAh.

Redmi Note 9 5G seems to come with a much larger battery. The real power of this battery, which is shown as 4900 mAH according to the TENAA list, will be 5000 mAh. The dimensions of the phone appeared as 161.96 x 77.25 x 9.2mm. On the screen side, we see a 6.53-inch screen.

According to a leak from China, the Note 9 5G features a Full HD Plus screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels at a screen ratio of 20: 9. According to this leak, Note 9 5G seems to have a 13 Megapixel front camera, triple rear camera setup and 48 Megapixel main camera in the standard version. The weight of the device is estimated to be 200 grams.



