Redmi Note 8: price-performance phone

Xiaomi offers Android phones with a high price-performance ratio under the Redmi brand. Currently, models such as Redmi Note 9 and Note 9 Pro are offered to consumers as the latest Redmi phones. However, Redmi Note 8 also manages to attract attention as a high price-performance option.

Redmi Note 8 is offered to customers on mediamarkt.com.tr at affordable prices. If the newer Note 9 series phones are not very interesting to you and you want more money to stay in your pocket, you can choose the Redmi Note 8 model, which is offered with a discount on MediaMarkt.

Redmi Note 8, which comes with a body that combines plastic and glass, has Gorilla Glass 5 screen glass on the front and back. We see that it has a stylish design. There is a water drop-shaped notch at the top of the screen. It has a sufficient thickness by 8.4 millimeters, 190 gr. We can say that its weight is reasonable for a smartphone.

The drop-notched screen we mentioned above is 6.3 inches from corner to corner. One of the most important features of the IPS LCD screen is that it supports a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. In other words, a sharp and clear screen with 1080p resolution is offered. The pixel density of 409 ppi of the 19.5: 9 aspect ratio screen is also quite sufficient. In short, the Redmi Note 8 has a very good and satisfying screen for its price.

When we look at the components in the content, we see that this phone comes with a Snapdragon 665 processor. The Note 9 model, which is the follower of this phone, comes with the MediaTek processor. We are seeing phones with Snapdragon 700 series processors more recently, but the 665 processor will also be enough for Redmi Note 8 users for daily work and optimum gaming experience. 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory are among the other highlights of this affordable Android phone model.

On the battery side, we see that this phone has a high capacity battery of 4000 mAh. Considering its processor and battery, Note 8 will offer its owners a working life that easily exceeds a day. With the 18W charger adapter included in the box, it is possible to charge the phone in a shorter time than normal.

Redmi Note 8 camera features

When we look at the camera features, we see that there are four cameras on the back. The 48-megapixel instant camera is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. This camera system can also record 4K video. In the front is a 13 megapixel selfie camera. With this camera system, you can take photos and videos that will meet your needs in any environment and give you the price you give.

On the biometric security side, we see the fingerprint reader. This unit is located at the back, under the camera system. In addition, for those who want a more practical solution, face recognition is also available with the help of the front camera. Redmi Note 8 comes loaded with Android 9 Pie, but it is stated that this phone will receive Android 10 and MIUI 12 updates in August. Thus, users have the opportunity to use the latest Android and MIUI software.

Although its age is close to one, the Redmi Note 8 is still waiting for consumers as a useful Android phone option with a high price-performance ratio.



