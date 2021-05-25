Redmi Note 8 2021: Xiaomi Relaunches Cell Phone With New Technical Sheet

Redmi Note 8 2021: Celebrating the worldwide mark of 25 million units sold, Xiaomi launched the updated version of Redmi Note 8. In particular, the new edition features MediaTek’s Helio G85 processor and support for MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11.

According to rumors, the model has the return of the quad rear camera with main sensor of 48 MP. As well as, it features a 6.3 inch Full HD + LCD screen with Gorilla Glass 5 and 13 MP front camera.

The Redmi Note 8 2021 will hit the market with 4 GB of RAM and two variants of internal storage: 64 GB and 128 GB. Furthermore, it allows expansion up to 256 GB with a microSD card.

In addition to the same design as the original, the smartphone features a 4,000 mAh battery with support for 18 W fast charging. However, to the “luck” of consumers, it will come with a 22.5 W charger in the box.

Other features of the model are the biometric sensor on the rear and facial recognition for unlocking the screen. It also features 4G and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

Although the Redmi Note 8 2021 maintains many features of the 2019 version, it has a downside. In this case, the maximum resolution for capturing video with the main camera dropped from 4K at 30 fps (frames per second) to 1080p at 30 fps.

Launch and prices

According to Xiaomi, the Redmi Note 8 2021 will be available in some markets as early as this Tuesday (25). The variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage will sell for US $ 169 (about R $ 898 in direct conversion), while the 128GB version will cost US $ 189 (about R $ 1,004 in direct conversion).

At first, the new edition of the smartphone will be launched in the United States and Europe. There is no forecast for the official launch of the model in Brazil.