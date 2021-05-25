Redmi Note 8 2021 Introduced: Helio G85, 48 MP Camera

Redmi Note 8 2021 shares have been going on for a while. The expected official announcement for the Redmi Note 8 has finally arrived. At the heart of the phone, which is a renewed version of the original Redmi Note 8 released in 2019, is MediaTek’s Helio G85 processor.

The original Redmi Note 8 reached over 25 million sales worldwide. One of the most successful members of the Redmi Note series, the newest version of the phone comes out of the box with the Android 11 operating system and the MIUI 12.5 operating system. There is no change in the other features of the phone, which comes with a splash-proof nano coating. It is even worth noting that the maximum video resolution has decreased from 4K to 1080p.

Helio G85 is accompanied by 4 GB of RAM in Redmi Note 8 2021. For the internal storage capacity of the phone, there are two options, 64 and 128 GB. Color options are listed as black, white and blue.

The Redmi Note 8 2021 has a 6.3-inch 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution LCD screen. The 48-megapixel main rear camera is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone with a 13 megapixel front camera gives the phone the energy it needs is a 4000 mAh battery.