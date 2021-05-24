Redmi Note 8 2021 Features New Sharing

Note 8 will reveal the 2021 model. The company will bring the model to users to celebrate the global sales of the original Note 8 to 25 million. The company has also started to provide information about the technical features of Redmi Note 8 2021.

According to the latest share, Redmi Note 8 2021 has a 6.3 inch screen. The drop notch on this screen also hosts the front camera of the smartphone. There is no information given about the resolution of the front camera.

At the heart of Redmi Note 8 2021 is MediaTek’s Helio G85 processor. Behind the smartphone is a quad camera system. Here, the 48-megapixel sensor takes over as the main camera. Redmi has not provided information on other camera sensors at the moment.

In the images shared by Redmi, it is seen that the fingerprint scanner of the smartphone is placed on the back panel. It is possible to see the two color options of the phone, which can be defined as white and blue, in Redmi’s share.

There is no sharing about screen resolution and other cameras yet. However, the 1080p screen resolution is not expected to change. 13 megapixel front camera, 8 megapixel ultra wide angle camera, 2 megapixel macro camera and 2 megapixel depth sensor are among the features of the phone.