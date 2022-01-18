Redmi Note 11: Xiaomi Confirms Global Announcement For January 26

Redmi Note 11: Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi has confirmed the date of the launch conference of the Redmi Note 11 line for the global market.

The reveal is scheduled for January 26, 2022 at 10 am (Brasilia time). The event will be entirely online and broadcast on the company’s official social networks.

This year, our #RedmiNote11Series is ready to #RiseToTheChallenge! Join us to witness the launch of this legend on January 26th at 20:00 (GMT+8)! pic.twitter.com/uAhHatRcN5 — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) January 18, 2022

The Redmi Note 11 family of mobile devices was announced in China in October 2021 with three variants: Redmi Note 11 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+. Later, the Redmi Note 11 4G also integrated the line, which is a little less powerful and more focused on cost-effectiveness.

One of the highlights of the new devices is the ultra-fast recharge present in the Pro+ model. According to the manufacturer, it is possible to charge the battery to 100% in just 15 minutes.

For now, there are no details on whether all models in the line will have a global version and if there will be any changes to the technical specifications – especially on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon line processors. Stay tuned to TecMundo on January 26th to find out all about the launch.