Redmi Note 11: See Leaked Images And Specs

Redmi Note 11: Global versions of Redmi 11 will be announced on the 26th, but technical specifications and high definition renders have leaked in publicity material. According to a post, one of the models will use SoC Snapdragon.

The global Redmi 11 Pro will have two versions, one with 4G only and the other with 5G support. The 4G model will feature a MediaTek processor. The model in question is possibly the Helio G96, with two Cortex-A76 cores and six Cortex-A55 cores.

Redmi 11 Pro 5G with Snapdragon

The version with 5G connectivity, according to the advertising that has already been taken down, will feature a Snapdragon SoC, but it is unclear which version exactly.

In addition, the Redmi 11 Pro 5G will feature a 6.67″ 120Hz screen, 5,000 mAh battery and 67W fast charging. The device also features a 108 MP main camera, but it was not possible to identify in the promotional image the other sensors.