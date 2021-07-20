Redmi Note 10T is Released With Dimensity 700 and 5G

The Redmi Note 10T was introduced in India and will be a new variant of the country’s Redmi Note 10 line. The device is not “new”, as it has the same technical specifications as the POCO M3 Pro 5G — both are developed by Xiaomi sub-brands. With MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 chipset and support for 5G, the phone will start at 13,999 rupees, almost R$ 989 in direct conversion.

Sales will begin July 26 on Amazon Indiana, Mi.com, official brand stores and authorized resellers.

Technical specifications

The Redmi Note 10T has a 5,000mAh battery, fingerprint reader, Bluetooth 5.1 and 3.5mm audio input.

The screen will be 6.5 inches with FHD+ resolution (2400 x 1080) and 90Hz refresh rate. Along with MediaTek’s chipset with ARM Mali-G57 GPU, the device offers the options of 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage.

The phone features a triple set of rear cameras, with a 48MP primary sensor alongside a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The selfie tool sits in a notch on the display and will have 8 MP.

The smartphone will come out of the box running the MIUI 12 interface with Android 11.

There are many different cell phones

In addition to having the same technical specifications as the POCO M3 Pro 5G, the Redmi Note 10T can be considered the Indian version of the Redmi Note 10 5G, which is available in Europe and China.

However, despite the name, the Redmi Note 10 5G has a very different construction from the “traditional” Redmi Note 10. The variant with “5G” in the name, for example, does not have an AMOLED display like the others in the family.

Nevertheless, the Redmi Note 10 Pro, which can be considered the “premium” version of the line, was released in India under the name Redmi Note 10 Pro Max with camera changes and without NFC.