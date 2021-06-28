Redmi Note 10T Announced: Here Are The Price And Features

Redmi Note 10T announced. Redmi has announced the rebranded model of POCO M3 Pro 5G. Here are the Redmi Note 10T price and features.

Operating as a sub-brand of Xiaomi, Redmi continues to launch its new smartphones. The manufacturer, which constantly updates its product range, came up with the Redmi Note 10T model this time.

The Redmi Note 10T comes as a rebrand of the Redmi Note 10 5G model that was released a few months ago. The same device is sold as POCO M3 Pro 5G in India, while it is sold as Redmi Note 10 5G in global markets. However, one of the differences is that the new variant does not support 5G.

Redmi Note 10T is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor

Redmi’s new smartphone Redmi Note 10T; It is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 chipset. In terms of RAM and storage, the device; It is supported by 4/6 GB RAM and 64/128 GB internal storage options.

If we talk about other features of the Redmi Note 10T, on the front, there is a 6.5-inch screen that supports Full HD + resolution and 90Hz refresh rate.

In terms of cameras, on the back of the Redmi Note 10T; It features a 48 Megapixel main, 2 Megapixel macro and 2 Megapixel depth sensor. On the front of the device, there is an 8 Megapixel selfie camera.

As for battery life, this device is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. In addition, the fingerprint scanner of the phone is integrated above the power button.

Redmi Note 10T technical specifications

Display: LCD with 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution and 90Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 700

Ram: 4/6GB

Storage: 64/128GB

Rear Camera: 48+2+2 Megapixels

Front Camera: 8 Megapixels

Battery: 5,000 mAh battery (18W fast charging)

Software: MIUI 12 based on Android 11

Other Features: 4G, NFC, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, 3.5mm headphone jack, side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Redmi Note 10T price

The price of Redmi Note 10T, the new smartphone added to the Note series by Redmi, is currently only 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage option. While this device has a price tag of $ 276, the price of the model with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage has not been announced yet.