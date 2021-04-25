Redmi Note 10: The First AOSP-Based ROM Released

Redmi Note 10 is the first AOSP-based ROM released. Perhaps it would not be wrong to say that the best of the freedoms provided by Android are custom ROMs. Custom ROM has always been an outlet for those who are tired of the stock software that technology manufacturers install on their smartphones. Xiaomi’s new mid-segment phone Redmi Note 10 users will also experience this advantage for the first time.

Official Pixel Experience ROM for Redmi Note 10 released

Redmi’s new mid-segment phone attracted attention with its affordable price like the other models of the series. For the Redmi Note 10, which is a new device, there were no options other than some custom MIUI ROMs. Pixel Experience was the team that changed this situation. With the latest build of Pixel Experience, “mojito” has also been added to the devices supported.

Those who want to use pure Android 11 based ROM need to flash via TWRP. These terms may sound familiar to you if you have done custom ROM installation before. In order to install Pixel Experience, it is necessary to follow the routine processes.

Although the AOSP-based ROMs are basically pure Android, we can also see third-party extra features. On the contrary, Pixel Experience is one of the software that aims to provide the purest experience. It is up to you to choose this purity in software.

Redmi Note 10, announced in March, comes with Snapdragon 678 processor and 6/8 GB RAM options. However, the device has 128GB of storage capacity. The fact that the device has a 5000 mAh battery is a detail that makes you smile in the middle segment. On the back of the device, there is a 48 MP wide angle camera, 8 MP ultra wide angle camera, 2 MP depth sensor, 2 MP macro angle camera and dual tone flash. On the front is a 13 MP camera.

What is AOSP based ROM?

AOSP (Android Open Source Project), which is the pure form of Android, is known especially for Google Pixel devices. Pure Android, designed for daily use and play with a fast and simple interface, is a favorite of users with its simplicity. Even if smartphones do not come out of the box with pure Android, as a result of the work of software developers, AOSP can come to almost all devices. But the fact that it is risky and difficult to install is the biggest obstacle to their spread.