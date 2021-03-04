Redmi Note 10 series introduced: Here are the features

Redmi, the sub-brand of Xiaomi, introduced the Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, which will be the most ambitious smartphone series this year in terms of price-performance.

Redmi, which made a special promotion to India before the global launch, will be very talked about the prices of its new models.

Redmi Note 10 specifications

The entry model of the new Redmi family, the Redmi Note 10, comes up with a 6.43-inch Full HD Plus resolution AMOLED display with 60 Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone, which is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 processor, which we know from the mid-segment models, has a 48 Megapixel resolution main camera with a Sony IMX582 sensor on the back. In addition to the main camera, there is an 8 Megapixel ultra wide angle and 2 Megapixel depth sensor. The device, which has a 13 Megapixel self-timer camera, exceeds the expectations for camera performance.

The device has a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The Redmi Note 10 comes out of the box with the Android 11 operating system and the MIUI 12 interface.

The model of the Redmi Note 10 with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage is $ 199; The model with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage will be available with a price tag of $ 229.

Redmi Note 10 Pro features

Redmi Note 10 Pro, which is in a shirt-top position compared to the standard model, has a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate. The main camera of the model, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor, has a 64 Megapixel Samsung GW3 sensor.

In addition to the main camera, there are 8 Megapixel ultra wide angle, 5 Megapixel macro and 2 Megapixel depth sensor. The device, which has a 16 Megapixel front camera, draws attention with its self-shooting performance.

On the battery side, there is a 5,020 mAh battery capacity with 33W fast charging support.

The model of the Redmi Note 10 Pro with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage is $ 279; The model with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage will be available for $ 299, and the model with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage will be available for $ 329.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max features

Note 10 Pro Max, the top model of the Redmi series, has a 6.67-inch Full HD Plus display with 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR10 and 1200 nit brightness. The main camera of the model, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor, has a 108 Megapixel ISOCELL HM2 sensor. The device, which draws attention with its screen features, is protected by Gorilla Glass 5.

In addition to the main camera, there are 8 Megapixel ultra wide angle, 5 Megapixel tele macro and 2 Megapixel depth sensor. The front camera of the device has a resolution of 16 Megapixels.

On the battery side, the device, which comes with a battery capacity of 5,020 mAh with 33W fast charging support, will come out of the box with the Android 11 operating system and MIUI 12 interface.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage is $ 261; The model with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage will be sold for $ 275 with a model with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage for $ 302.