Redmi Note 10: release date leaked on Amazon

After having its launch month confirmed by Xiaomi itself, the Redmi Note 10 line may be announced much earlier than expected. That’s because sources on Amazon India have leaked the possible official announcement date of the devices in the country.

Thus, if the leak is correct, the intermediaries should be made official on March 10. Another important detail in the image is that the Redmi Note 10 family will consist of four models: Note 10 5G, Note 10 4G, Note 10 Pro 5G and Note 10 Pro 4G.

Apparently, Xiaomi is playing with the number 10. This is because the announcement of the launch month happened on February 10 and the presentation can happen on March 10.

For now, Xiaomi has not yet confirmed the veracity of the leak. Still, the company will likely offer new details about the devices over the next few days.

That’s because the proximity of the launch causes the company to start publishing a series of teasers. It is worth remembering that the Redmi Note 10 family should bring several new features. The main one is support for the 5G network.

In addition, we will also have the first cell phone in the line with an AMOLED screen, while sources indicate that this display may have a higher update rate. Finally, rumors suggest that the price of the new Note 10 will be higher than that of its predecessors.

Looking forward to the Redmi Note 10 line? Tell us your expectations here in the comments.