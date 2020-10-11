Redmi Note 10 Pro Comes With 108 MP Camera

Some hardware features of the two new models, Note 10 Pro and Note 10, which Xiaomi is expected to introduce this month, have emerged. The Pro model will come with a Snapdragon 750G processor and a 108 MP camera.

Many companies will be promoting their new smartphones this month. Huawei, Mate 40 series; Apple will introduce the iPhone 12 series. Of course, these companies will also include Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi.

The smartphone manufacturer will introduce the Redmi Note 10 Pro and Note 10 models. Various hardware features of these two models that the company will release have emerged. Well, let’s see what are the hardware features of these devices to be introduced.

The emerging features of Redmi Note 10 Pro and Note 10

According to the information revealed by the Digital Chat Station, one of the models in the Note 10 series will have a perforated LCD screen, MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor and 48 MP camera. The other model will come with a perforated LCD screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor and 108 MP camera.

When we look at the features and processors, it is not difficult to guess that the model with 48 MP camera and Dimensity 720 processor will be Redmi Note 10, 108 MP camera and Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor will be the Redmi Note 10 Pro.

The Snapdragon 750G, which will power the Note 10 Pro, is one of Qualcomm’s new 7 series processors. Two of the eight cores are 2.2 GHz A77, while six are made up of the 1.8 GHz A55. The SoC with Andreno 619 GPU supports 5G connectivity.

The most striking feature here is the 108 MP camera. If these rumors are true, the Redmi Note 10 Pro will be Xiaomi’s first mid-segment device with a 108 MP camera. Although it is not known which 108 MP sensor to use for now, the HM2 sensor announced by Samsung is expected to be used.

The device with model number M2007J17C has been approved for certification, and in addition to the 108 MP main sensor, a telephoto lens and macro lens are also included in the device. On the price side, it will be between 14,000 Indian Rupees and 16,000 Indian Rupees.



