Redmi Note 10 Pro and Note 10S Arrive in Brazil with 108 MP

Redmi Note 10 Pro: This Wednesday (5), Xiaomi launched in Brazil two new smartphones: the Redmi 10 Pro and the Note 10S. According to the Chinese, mid-range phones will have top-of-the-line specifications.

Redmi Note 10 Pro

The model is the most powerful among the launches. It is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, one of the last processors launched by the manufacturer. The battery is 5020 mAh and, according to the Chinese, the cell phone reaches up to 59% charge after 30 minutes in the socket.

The AMOLED screen is 6.67 inches and has Gorilla Glass 5 protection, which prevents scratches. The model will be sold in two versions: one with 64 GB of storage and the other with 128 GB. The memory of both is 6 GB of RAM.

In addition, the smartphone is a good option for people who are looking for a good set of cameras. That’s because the main lens is 108 MP, the ultra wide and the front camera have 8 MP and the depth sensor and the macro have 2 MP.

Redmi Note 10S

The Note 10S is equipped with simpler features than the previous release, but it is still a good competitor. The AMOLED screen is 6.4 inches and also has Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The processor is the MediaTek Helio G95 and the model will also be sold in versions with 64 and 128 GB of internal storage.

The set of cameras has a main lens of 64 MP, ultra wide of 8 MP and the other three – depth sensor, macro and front camera – of 2 MP. The company also highlights the artificial intelligence used to optimize photos taken in low light environments.