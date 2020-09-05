Redmi Note 10 looks with three rear cameras

The new generation of one of Redmi’s best-selling lines is being prepared for the official launch very soon, and more details about the long-awaited Redmi Note 10 continue to leak.

After photos of the smartphone revealed the first signs of its final design, now a supposed rendering appears to show the rear and front panel of the new middleman.

As you can see in the image below, the successor of the Redmi Note 9 can keep the notch on the screen to house the front camera in the upper left corner of the display and present a set of three rear cameras positioned within a circular module.

Another important detail that may go unnoticed by many is the positioning of the side buttons: the power button is now located at the top of the body, while the power button now displays a crease, reinforcing the expectations that we all had for a biometric reader in the side, integrated with the power button.

Despite the rear camera set hitting the leak a few days ago, we don’t know if this is a render or just a concept designed by a user, but either way, this is very likely to be the final design of the smartphone.

More details about the Redmi Note 10 should come up soon. According to the information, the intermediary must adopt a Dimensity 820 chip, 8 GB of RAM, a rear main sensor of 48 MP IPS LCD screen of 6.57 “and a battery of 4,520 mAh.

Leaks released this week indicated that Redmi is already preparing a successor for its most important intermediary. The Redmi Note 10 passed certification in China, pointing to the adoption of support for the 5G network in all the company’s mid-range devices. Also according to the information, the novelty would bring MediaTek Dimensity 820 processor and 8GB of RAM.

Today, courtesy of leaker Mukul Sharma, the first images of the new device were released, showing the first details of the device’s design and confirming some of the data previously revealed. The first photo, which shows the front of the Redmi Note 10 in operation, reinforces the presence of 8GB of RAM and a 2.4GHz processor, a number that coincides with the operating speed of the Dimensity 820.

Xiaomi's upcoming smartphone (model number M2007J22C), which is tipped to be the Redmi Note 10, has been making rounds on Weibo. The device will allegedly feature a single punch hole selfie camera, 8GB of RAM, a 2.4GHz processor, and MIUI 12.#Xiaomi #redmi #RedmiNote10 pic.twitter.com/gYkJcqWU5F — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) September 3, 2020

The photograph also reveals that the phone will hit the market with Android 10 running under the new MIUI 12, and that the front camera housed in a punch hole should be repositioned to the upper left corner of the display. The second image shows that the Redmi Note 10 is equipped with a set of 3 rear cameras, and shows a module in a curious format, with a design similar to what can be found on the POCO X3 NFC. In addition, it is possible to notice an inscription that delivers the resolution of one of the sensors, probably the main one, which will offer 48MP.

With model number M2007J22C, the Chinese manufacturer’s next intermediary should also bring a 6.57 “IPS LCD display and 4,520mAh battery, which could be launched later this year for 1,000 yuan, or about R $ 772. Considering the number of leaks and their certifications, it shouldn’t be long before official information about the Redmi Note 10 is released.



