Redmi Note 10 leak shows design and processor

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series will be unveiled on March 4. However, new leaks are constantly being added to the smartphone-related leaks. After the case and back panel of the phone was seen, a new leak appeared for the device. In this leak, it is possible to get an idea about the screen, processor and charging feature of the phone.

At the heart of the Redmi Note 10 is expected to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 processor. This processor, which has an 11 nm LLP design, has dual 2.2 GHz cores. The 5000 mAh battery will provide the smart phone with the energy it needs.

Redmi Note 9 has a battery with a capacity of 5020 mAh. Therefore, it is possible to talk about a small decrease on this side. However, this battery will come with 33W fast charging support. This will be a first for the non-Pro versions of the Redmi Note series.

According to the leaked image, the Redmi Note 10 will come with a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display. In the middle of this screen, there is a round hole where the front camera is placed. The smartphone will come with dual speakers. One of them is on the lower edge. The other will also act as a speakerphone.