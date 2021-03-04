Redmi Note 10 introduced, features and price revealed

Xiaomi has unveiled the Redmi Note 10 series as of today as it previously announced. The series includes Redmi Note 10 Pro, Note 10, Note 10S and Note 10 5G models. Note 10 Pro, as it is previously known, is the flagship of the series.

The new phones bring many firsts for the Redmi Note series. Features such as a 120 Hz Super AMOLED display, 108 megapixel camera and 5G support stand out among the firsts in question. All four smartphones will come out of their boxes with the Android 11 operating system.

It seems that Xiaomi is trying a new approach in the Redmi Note 10 series in terms of design. In all phones where the camera island design has been renewed, the front camera is placed at the same point. Fingerprint scanners are also located in the power button of the phones.

Redmi Note 10 Pro

As we mentioned before, Redmi Note 10 Pro takes on the role of the flagship in the series. The phone has a 6.67-inch 120 Hz Super AMOLED display. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 5 glass. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor at the heart of the phone is accompanied by 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The 5020 mAh battery, which gives the Redmi Note 10 Pro the energy it needs, has 33W fast charging support.

The 108 megapixel sensor is the main camera in the smartphone. An 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, 5-megapixel telemacro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor complete the system. The version of the phone with 6 GB of RAM will be sold abroad for $ 279. For the 8 GB version, you will have to pay $ 329. The smartphone will take its place on the shelves with gray, blue and bronze color options.

Redmi Note 10 and Note 10S

Both the design and technical features of these two devices are almost the same. Both phones have a 6.43-inch 60 Hz AMOLED display. There is a 13-megapixel front camera on this screen. Behind the phones are an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. In the main camera, these two devices are separated. Redmi Note 10S has a 64-megapixel main camera. In Note 10, the 48 megapixel sensor is the main camera.

The processor is one of the points where the two devices separate. At the heart of the Redmi Note 10S is the MediaTek Helio G95 processor. The memory capacity options accompanying this processor extend to 8 GB and internal storage options to 128 GB. Redmi Note 10 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 processor. This processor is accompanied by 6 GB of RAM. The maximum memory capacity option is 128 GB.

The Redmi Note 10S will be available at prices starting at $ 229. Gray, white and blue color options are available for the phone. On the Redmi Note 10, the starting price is $ 199. The phone will take its place on the shelves with gray, white and green color options.

Redmi Note 10 5G

The fourth member of the series, Redmi Note 10 5G, is a phone with 5G support, as the name suggests. The device’s 6.5 inch 90 Hz LCD screen offers Full HD + resolution. At the heart of the phone is the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor. Memory options accompanying this processor extend to 8 GB and internal storage options to 128 GB.

Redmi Note 10 5G has a triple rear camera system. The 48-megapixel main camera is complemented by a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front of the phone, there is an 8 megapixel camera. The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with 18W charging support. Redmi Note 10 5G will also be sold, starting at $ 199.