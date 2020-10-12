Redmi Note 10 features have surfaced!

Introducing the Mi 10T family in the past weeks, Xiaomi continues to prepare for its new phones. According to the information received, Redmi, a sub-brand of Xiaomi, is expected to introduce a new phone this month. While Redmi fans are waiting for the Note 10 to arrive, a new Redmi K30 model may be introduced this month. According to the latest leaks, Redmi Note 10 features have emerged.

Redmi Note 10 features leaked

Leaks from China recently revealed two models of the Redmi Note 10 series and their main features. While both models use a perforated design, an LCD panel is preferred on the screen side. The model, which will come with the Mediatek Dimensity 720 processor, has a 48 Megapixel main camera on the back.

The other model comes with the Snapdragon 750G processor. The Snapdragon processor model has a 108 Megapixel main camera on the back. This model, which has a 108 Megapixel camera for the first time in the Note series, is expected to be released as Redmi Note 10 Pro or Pro Max. Another remarkable detail among the features of Redmi Note 10 is that it will come with a battery of 4,800mAh with 33W fast charging support.

In addition to all these, the Mi 10 Lite 5G model is expected to be rebranded as the Redmi Note series in China as a result of minor adjustments. In addition to models with Snapdragon 750G and Mediatek Dimensity 720 processors, there are reports that there is an additional model that comes with a Dimensity 820 processor and 8 GB of RAM. Therefore, the Note 10 family is expected to contain at most three different models.



