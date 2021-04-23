Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro are already in Brazil; check out!

Redmi Note: The line of Redmi Note phones is the most popular of Xiaomi worldwide and has just received an update. Officially launched on March 4, 2021, Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro bring interesting technical specifications, such as AMOLED screen, stereo audio and 120 Hz screen refresh rate (in the Pro version).

See more details about each of Xiaomi’s smartphones.

Specifications Redmi Note 10

Unlike previous models of the line, the Redmi Note 10 cell phone leaves the LCD panel and adopts an AMOLED display with DotDisplay technology with 6.43 inches. This change allows the device to display more saturated colors and be thinner and lighter – 8.29 mm thick and weighing less than 180 grams. The resolution is FHD + (2,400×1,080 pixels and a density of 409 PPI), which contributes to a more accurate color reproduction.

Another interesting highlight is the battery. With an impressive 5,000 mAh capacity, the Redmi Note 10 supports charging up to 33W, much higher than the 18W offered by its predecessor. In tests carried out by Xiaomi, the smartphone took only 25 minutes to recharge 50% of the battery.

When it comes to firepower, there is the Snapdragon 678 processor, with a speed of up to 2.2 GHz. The chipset of the Redmi Note 10 is accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and storage that can reach 128 GB. The technology used is UFS 2.2, which is 2 times faster than UFS 2.1.

The Redmi Note 10 maintains the standard of four rear cameras: a 48 MP wide angle (f / 1.79), an 8MP ultra wide (f / 2.2), a 2MP macro (f / 2.4) and a depth sensor. 2MP (f / 2.4). The set is capable of recording in 4K at 30 FPS, and the rear camera has a resolution of 13 MP. Compared to the Redmi Note 9, this model represents a great evolution!

To close the spec set, the Redmi Note 10 has stereo audio that provides an incredible sound experience for music, games and movies. A fingerprint sensor is located on the side of the device, and the model also features facial unlocking by AI.

It is worth mentioning that the Redmi Note 10 will have a promotional launch price on March 8th and 9th.

Specifications Redmi Note 10 Pro

The Pro version of Redmi Note 10 has even more advanced specifications. Equipped with Snapdragon 732G chipset, the processor adopts the 8 nm standard with advanced CPU and GPU architecture. The model comes with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro also features an AMOLED display with DotDisplay technology. The screen has 6.67 inches and FHD + resolution (2,400×1,080 pixels), but the highlight is due to the high refresh rate, which can reach 120 Hz. This feature provides greater fluidity for games and navigation, generating a unique experience for this Xiaomi smartphone.

In this model, the audio is stereo, offering more immersion for playing music, movies and games. The Redmi Note 10 Pro also has a fingerprint sensor on the side and facial unlock by artificial intelligence. The battery of the Redmi Note 10 Pro has a capacity of 5,020 mAh and supports charging up to 33W.

Finally, the impressive 108 MP wide-angle camera (f / 1.9) is the highlight of the set of four sensors at the rear. The model has an 8 MP (f / 2.2) ultrawide lens, a 5 MP (f / 2.4) telemacro and a 2 MP (f / 2.4) depth sensor.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro will be on exclusive sale on AliExpress on March 8. For the same price as the POCO X3, but with better technical specifications, you can buy this amazing smartphone from Xiaomi. And we also have a discount for the first 300 that use our exclusive SPRG10S coupon!