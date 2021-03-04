Redmi Note 10 5G introduced: here are the specs

Redmi introduced the models of its new generation smart phone series. Redmi Note 10 series, which is offered with four different models, stands out with its price-performance-oriented structure. The smartphones to be sold as Redmi Note 10, 10S, 10 Pro and Note 10 5G won the appreciation of the users in terms of their features and design.

Note 10 5G stands out with its 6.5 Full HD + DotDisplay display, which stands out from other phones of the Redmi Note series with its connectivity support. On the other hand, the new generation smartphone that supports AdaptiveSync display will have a screen refresh rate of 90 Hz.

Redmi Note 10 5G specifications

The phone, which comes with a triple array on the camera side, has a 48 Megapixel main camera. In addition to the main camera, there is also a macro sensor and a depth sensor on the back.

Redmi Note 10 5G, powered by Mediatek Dimensity 700, came to light with its 5000 mAh battery capacity. In addition, let’s mention that the phone supports 18 W fast charging feature.

The device, which will have 5G support compared to Redmi’s other phones, will be presented to users with two different pricing options.

Redmi Note 10 5G price

The version of Redmi Note 10 5G with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage will be available for $ 199, and the version with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage will be available for $ 229.