Redmi Note 10 4G signed by Xiaomi may have appeared

It is claimed that the Redmi Note 10 4G will have a Snapdragon 662 processor and will come with 6 GB of RAM. Of course, these allegations have a basis. It was released on TENAA with the name Xiaomi M2010J19SI in China.

Redmi Note 10 4G features and what’s known

Although the images of the phone have not been revealed, the Xiaomi is listed with the naming M2010J19SI. The phone will have a 6.53-inch screen, 162.29 x 24.9 x 9.6mm in size and a 5,900 mAh battery. In addition to these, the Digital Chat Station also shared some features that may be on the phone. According to this leak, the device will have a 48 Megapixel main camera and a total of triple rear cameras and an 8 Megapixel front camera.

It will have a 2.0GHz 8-core processor and a 6,000 mAh battery with 22.5 W fast charging. Xiaomi is rolling up its sleeves to add a new model to the remarkable Note series. You know, China-based Xaomi, which attracts attention with its low and mid-segment phones, is also addressing a considerable number of people on the flagship side.

Before that, it was revealed that the Redmi Note 10 series could be released in both 5G and 4G variants. Leaks from China recently revealed two models of the Redmi Note 10 series and their main features. While both models use a perforated screen design, an LCD panel is preferred on the screen side. It was reported that the model, which will come with the Mediatek Dimensity 720 processor, will have a 48 Megapixel main camera on the back.



