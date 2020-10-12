Redmi Note 10 108 megapixel main camera and more

Rumors about the Redmi Note 10 have been around for a while now. One of the leaks related to the phone had exposed the design of the device. The latest leak shows important details about the phone’s technical specifications.

According to the famous Chinese sensor Digital Chat Station, the heart of the Redmi Note 10 will be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. It is said that the 108 megapixel sensor will serve as the main camera in the smartphone.

MediaTek’s Dimensity 720 processor is said to be at the heart of the affordable version of the Redmi Note 10. The resolution of the main camera is expected to be 48 megapixels.

According to the new leak, both Redmi Note 10 models will have LCD panels with camera holes on them. It is said that the upper version will come with a battery with a capacity of 4800 mAh and this battery will have 33W fast charging support. It is stated that the device with model number M2007J17C may be the version of Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite with 108 megapixel camera.



