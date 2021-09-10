Redmi K40S Leaks With Snapdragon 870 and 120 Hz OLED Screen

A new leak has surfaced on Chinese social network Weibo this week indicating that Xiaomi may be preparing to launch the Redmi K40S. The supposed new model would succeed the Redmi K30S, a cost-effective high-end, featuring the Snapdragon 870 as a processor, 120 Hz OLED screen and 50 MP main camera.

Published by prominent insider Digital Chat Station (@DCS), the rumor suggests that the Redmi K40S will hit the market with a 6.7″ screen in flat format and 2400×1080 pixels resolution. In this case, the component application differs from other models with OLED screens, which tend to have curved edges — more visually appealing but more susceptible to serious damage.

In this context, the supposed switch from LCD technology to OLED for the Redmi K40S screen may be a negative point for some fans of the line. Its predecessor, Redmi K30S, was considered best-in-class model with a liquid crystal display, featuring a 144 Hz refresh rate and Snapdragon 865+ processor.

On the other hand, while being cost-effective, LCD tends to have lower contrast and color fidelity compared to OLED — which also has its downsides, such as higher implementation cost and possible burn-in effect. However, with the huge sales success of the Redmi K40 family, Xiaomi may be preparing the new version as a discreet update, but one that would be able to capture even more demanding new users.

Xiaomi has not yet issued a statement on the case.