Redmi K40 will come with Xiaomi Mi 11 features

Redmi, which has won the appreciation of users for price / performance, continues to work on its new model. The Redmi K40, which comes up with the flagship processor, will come up with some Xioami Mi 11 features.

Redmi K40 stands out with its advanced features

The new model, which is expected to be introduced in February, will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor. The processor, which comes up with the Adreno 660 graphic interface, has 35 percent better graphics performance.

The Redmi K40 will have similar display features to the Xiaomi Mi 11 with 2K 120Hz AMOLED. Allegedly, the new model will be released with a flat screen, unlike the Mi 11.

It is rumored that the battery of the new model will have 4,000 mAh more capacity. It is also stated that the device will have Quick Charge 4 Plus technology and will come with 50W fast charging support.

It is among the claims that the normal model will come with 6 GB of RAM. It is not yet known how many GB of RAM and storage options the Redmi K40 Pro model will have.

The K40 family, which is said to be the most affordable Snapdragon 888 processor model, will be offered for sale with a sticker price of about $ 150 lower than the Xiaomi Mi 11. The model, which attracts attention with a price tag of $ 460, will exceed expectations.