Redmi K40 Ultra Is Coming! Here Are The Expected Features

Redmi K40 Ultra is coming. Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi is preparing to announce its new phone. Here is the first information about the Redmi K40 Ultra model.

Operating as a sub-brand of Xiaomi, Redmi has rolled up its sleeves for its new flagship. While leaks have emerged showing that multiple Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones will be released in recent days, it has now been suggested that one of them will be the Redmi K40 Ultra.

Last year, Xiaomi launched Mi 10 Ultra and K30 Ultra models in the third quarter. Following that, the Chinese manufacturer announced the Mi 11 Ultra, the successor to the Mi 10 Ultra in early 2021. Now, after a few months, the first news of the successor of the Redmi K30 Ultra began to come.

Specifications of Redmi K40 Ultra leaked

In the past weeks, the Telegram channel called Xiaomiui revealed that Redmi is working on a new smartphone codenamed Agate/Amber. According to the leaked source, this device will be the Redmi K40 Ultra and will be equipped with the Dimensity 1200 chipset.

Recently, China’s trusted sources “Digital Chat Station” claimed that a new Xiaomi phone powered by the MT689x chip will be launched soon. According to this source, the device will have the model number MT6893 and will carry the name Redmi K40 Ultra. At the same time, as stated in the leak above, it will be supported by the Dimensity 1200 chipset.

In addition to the processor, the Redmi K40 Ultra will be equipped with a display supporting 120Hz refresh rate, 64 Megapixel main camera and a 5,000 mAh battery supporting 67W fast charging. However, there is no other information about other details of the device.

Coming to the launch date, the Redmi K40 Ultra will likely be released next month. Because the manufacturer, which announced the Redmi K30 Ultra in August last year, will probably introduce its successor at the same time.