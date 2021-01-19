Redmi K40 should get cheap version with Snapdragon 870

With a launch scheduled for next month, the Redmi K40, which will be made official with a Snapdragon 888 processor and a 4,000 mAh battery with more than 35 hours of duration, has just starred in another leak.

This time, rumors from China suggest that the cheapest variant of the notebook, which was expected with Snapdragon 865, would actually be made official with a processor not yet announced by Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 870.

The chipset in question would be a turbocharged version of the SD865, capable of delivering even greater performance, clocked at up to 3.2 GHz and better GPU performance.

The GeekBench scores show 1034 and 3513 in the single-core and multi-core tests respectively, which, by the way, are larger numbers than the SD865 is capable of achieving.

The Snapdragon 870 is also expected to be present on other Chinese smartphones, such as some models from VIVO and OPPO, as well as a forthcoming Sony cell phone.

It has a design similar to the 865 and 865 Plus, thanks to larger CPU cores, it is capable of surpassing even Huawei’s Kirin 9000 with its 3.13 GHz, currently the highest frequency on a chip with Cortex-A77 architecture.

Although the GPU remains an Adreno 650, thanks to the improvements, we should see a better performance in games, something around 10% when compared to the Snapdragon 865 Plus.

In terms of price, we can expect this special variant of the Redmi K40 for less than CN ¥ 2,999 (~ R $ 2,446), an interesting price for a notebook that should ship 120 Hz OLED screen.