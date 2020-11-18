Redmi K40 series comes with fast display and charging

Xiaomi’s Redmi K30 series phones use LCD or OLED panels with refresh rates ranging from 60Hz to 144Hz. The charging speeds of the phones vary as 27W, 30W and 33W. In the Redmi K40 series, these differences seem to be slightly less.

A new leak indicates that all members of the K40 series will feature high refresh rate displays and fast charging. However, we should not expect much improvement compared to the current generation. According to 3C records, the K40 Pro model will come with 33W fast charging support, just like the K30 Pro.

It seems that the phone, which is seen in MIIT records with the model number M2006J10C, will have 5G support. Rumor has it that at the heart of the phone will be the Snapdragon 775G processor, a slightly more powerful version of the Snapdragon 750G.

Snapdragon 775G is not yet official. Qualcomm is expected to introduce this processor with Snapdragon 875. The use of Snapdragon 875 in some Redmi K40 models is also among the possibilities. It is currently unknown when the K40 series will be introduced.



