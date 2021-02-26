Redmi K40 series became official; here are the features

Xiaomi has unveiled the members of the K40 series, the new flagship of the Redmi brand. All three members of the K40 series feature AMOLED displays with 120 Hz refresh and 360 Hz touch sampling rate.

At the heart of all three members of the series are Snapdragon 800 series processors. Snapdragon 888 processor is preferred in K40 Pro and K40 Pro Plus. The K40 has Snapdragon 870. In the K40 Pro Plus, the 108 megapixel sensor is the main camera. In the Pro version, the resolution of the main camera is 64 megapixels. The K40 comes with a 48-megapixel main camera. All models have an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel telephoto macro camera and a 20-megapixel front camera.

All members of the K40 series have E4 AMOLED panels produced by Samsung. The panel in question offers a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. DCI-P3 color gamut and HDR 10+ support are also among the features of the screen. The maximum brightness level of the panel that receives A + from Display Mate is 1300 nits. The size of the screen is 6.67 inches.

The 4520 mAh battery provides the energy that all three models need. This battery has 33W fast charging support. Thanks to optimizations in the charging process, the battery can be fully charged within 52 minutes when empty.

3.5 mm in members of the Redmi K40 series. there is no headphone jack. Phones with high resolution sound and Dolby Atmos support carry IP53 durability certification. Redmi, which protects the AMOLED screen with Gorilla Glass 5, has placed the fingerprint scanner aside.

How much should I pay for the Redmi K40 series?

The standard Redmi K40 will come in 6, 8 and 12 GB RAM options. For storage space, 128 and 256 GB options are offered. The phone will be sold at prices ranging from 2000 to 2500 yuan.

In the K40 Pro, only 6 and 8 GB RAM options are available. Storage options are 128 and 256 GB. The K40 Pro will hit the shelves at prices between 2800 and 3300 yuan.

There is only one configuration option for the Redmi K40 Pro Plus. The phone has 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage for the Snapdragon 888. The price tag of the K40 Pro Plus will write 3700 yuan.