Redmi K40 Pro series, focused on high performance

This Thursday (25), the Redmi K40 Pro line hits the market with powerful configurations and a robust set of cameras. With two variants, the recently launched models have a high-end processor, plenty of storage, three different colors and, of course, a competitive price – at least in the international market.

Both models are equipped with the powerful Snapdragon 888 processor, accompanied by 8 GB of RAM for the Redmi K40 Pro and 12 GB for its Plus version. For storage, the Redmi K40 Pro + has 256 GB while the base variant has 128 GB and 256 GB options available. The whole set is powered by the 4,520 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging, Quick Charge 3.0 and USB PD 3.0.

For the visual presentation, the Redmi K40 Pro line has not received any improvement over the standard line, Redmi K40. Both have a 6.67 “display with AMOLED E4 technology and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Other highlights of the Pro line are the speakers with support for Dolby Atmos, NFC and IP53 certification, ensuring resistance against harmful dust and droplets of water.

The biggest difference between the devices is the camera set, where the Redmi K40 Pro + takes advantage with the 108 MP HM2 main sensor, ensuring better night shots. The base model, in turn, has a main sensor of “only” 64 MP. The rest of the kit is the same for both models, with 8 MP ultra-open angle sensors and the other, 5 MP telescopic angle. The front camera is 20 MP and is capable of recording in slow motion, with Full HD resolution.

Availability

The Redmi K40 Pro + is available on the international market for around US $ 575 (R $ 3165, in direct conversion), while the base version can be found between US $ 435 to US $ 510 (around R $ 2400 and R $ 2800, respectively), according to the chosen configuration. Both models are available in colors: black, blue and white. There is still no forecast for launch in Brazil.